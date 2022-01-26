Bellevue Girl Scouts have kicked off the 2022 cookie season in eastern Jackson County and folks can support local scouts by purchasing their favorite cookies in person.
Special ‘Cookie Booths’ will be located in Bellevue businesses from now through March.
Locations include:
Bender’s Foods on Feb. 20 from noon to 4 p.m.;
Horizon Lanes on Feb. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m.;
River Ridge Brewing on February 27 from noon to 4 p.m.;
The Car Wash on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and
Horizon Lanes on March 10 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Traditional Girl Scout Cookie flavors are $5/package and the gluten-free Toffee-tastics are $6/package.
