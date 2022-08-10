The City of Bellevue has received word that the young girl involved in the near drowning incident at Off Shore earlier this summer has fully recovered. She is back home and ‘100% back to normal.’
While names are being withheld at the request of all involved, the Herald-Leader had been informed that the young girl’s father stopped at Off Shore this past week and spoke to an owner. He wanted to personally thank the lifeguard and also thank Offshore for the help in saving his daughter’s life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.