Ashley Giesemen and Mathew Schlecht were united in marriage on March 28, 2019 with a ceremony that was held in Punta Cana. Gary Kilburg officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Tim and Becky Giesemann of Bellevue, IA.
The groom is the son of George and Cindy Schlecht, also of Bellevue, IA.
Mathew and Ashley are both graduates of Bellevue High School.
A reception is being held on April 13, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Horizon Hall in Bellevue, IA.
