On Nov. 2 until 1 a.m. the following morning, the “Transcendent Paranormal Society” of Dubuque wanted to investigate the Jackson County asylum, poor farm and adjacent cemetery.
A representative of the small group signed a waiver that neither Jackson County nor the conservation board was liable if anything went wrong.
“Basically, they wanted to hang out inside the insane asylum and see if there’s any ghosts,” board of supervisors secretary LuAnn Goecke said.
Goecke thinks the county needs a more formalized process and policies if groups want to use county properties. “Otherwise, every time, we’re sort of scrambling,” she said.
Goecke said that at least four or five groups have expressed interest in ghost-hunting at the former insane asylum, in particular. That site doesn’t have a bathroom but does hold potential safety hazards.
Don Wentworth of the Jackson County Historic Preservation Commission recently discovered unexpectedly broken windows when he took someone to film at the Canton school.
Such buildings are owned by the county, and many are under conservation management.
Wentworth also pressed the supervisors for space in the courthouse for the historic preservation commission. “The state wants us to have an office in the courthouse,” he said.
It could be shared with other groups, such as the pioneer cemetery commission. However, these groups’ records are currently stored in people’s homes, where they could be lost in a fire, a falling-out or through the death of a commission member.
“Do we have an empty room in the basement?” asked supervisor Larry McDevitt.
“We’ll consider it,” said supervisor Jack Willey.
