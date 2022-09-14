The City of Bellevue and Bellevue Municipal Utilities are asking all local citizens, property owners and business owners to fill out a brief survey concerning water service lines in homes and buildings.

The survey, which can be found on page 3 of today’s Herald-Leader, concerns what material is being used for local water lines (lead, galvanized steel, copper or plastic) in an effort to update city records as now required by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).