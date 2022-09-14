The City of Bellevue and Bellevue Municipal Utilities are asking all local citizens, property owners and business owners to fill out a brief survey concerning water service lines in homes and buildings.
The survey, which can be found on page 3 of today’s Herald-Leader, concerns what material is being used for local water lines (lead, galvanized steel, copper or plastic) in an effort to update city records as now required by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
“This is about identifying the type of service line entering the premises and working with the property owner on replacing any lead lines,” said Bellevue Municipal Utilities Superintendent Jamie Haxmeier. “
EPA’s 2021 revised Lead Copper Rule is the main reason for the survey, and Haxmeier said that this is the first time such a survey of water lines has been completed.
The new rule is intended to better protect children and communities from the risks of lead exposure, as well as protecting children at schools and child care facilities by getting the lead out of drinking water.
Haxmeier added that property owners in Bellevue own the service line from the city’s water main into their premises, and will be responsible for all costs associated with replacement of the line, if it is required.
According to experts, some homes and building constructed prior to 1971 may have used lead piping or lines from the city water main to the water meter. The easy way to check what kind of material was used it to go to your water meter and check the service line going into it.
After determining what kind of service line it is, fill out the survey on page 3 and drop it off at Bellevue City Hall. If you need help or are unsure what your water line is made of, you can call City Hall at 872-4456 or Bellevue Utilities at 872-3357 and someone will assist you.
Origins of municipal water works in Bellevue
According to Bellevue Herald-Leader archives, it was in 1894 that a huge step was taken in Bellevue that created the first water system.
S.L. Baker, who just became mayor, called a special meeting of the council for the purpose of employing an engineer to survey the town for a water works and the laying of water mains. The group asked for a study on a location for a water reservoir as well.
By April 26 of that year, the council was able to meet and go over plans and specifications for the water system. They also decided to call for a special election on the proposed installation and issuance of bonds totaling $10,000 to pay for the system.
The proposed water system would soon become the town’s biggest controversy because of the cost, but on May 29, 1894, the election was held. When the votes were counted, there were 166 persons who voted in favor of the proposal, with 108 against. A huge celebration followed the victory for those who voted in favor of it.
Work on the water system began that fall.
