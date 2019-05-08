Get ready as David Brooks brings his one-of-a kind show “Killer Xperience” to the Ohnward Fine Arts Center.
Sit back, listen to the music, and absorb the high energy as Brooks presents his tribute to Million Dollar Quartet musician Jerry Lee Lewis to Maquoketa for a show at 7 p.m. May 11.
The show runs about two hours. Beer, wine and other concessions will be for sale. Show tickets are available now.
In these electrifying performances, Brooks pays tribute to the “Killer” Lewis. From Lewis’ humble beginnings in Ferriday, Louisiana, to stages worldwide, Brooks exemplifies why Lewis was called the “bad boy” of rock ’n’ roll. Experience all of his high-energy songs along with his story.
Brooks will also explore Lewis’ musical influences as well as some artists whom he influenced, songs from artists such as Little Richard and Ray Charles, with a few surprises along the way. Add in homespun humor throughout.
For more than a decade, Brooks has been a front man or featured performer in a number of production shows in Branson, Missouri, and other locations. The highlight of those years culminated in portraying the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in the Tony Winning Musical “Million Dollar Quartet” for its’ first two seasons in Branson. His piano playing became so highly acclaimed that he won Piano/Keyboard Player of the Year four times. Now he spends most of his time performing his show at venues throughout the country and as a guest entertainer on numerous cruise lines worldwide.
Adult discount tickets cost $22 in advance, $25 at the door. Student discount tickets cost $13 in advance, $15 at the door.
Buy tickets at Ohnward from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, by phone at 563-652-9815, and online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
Tickets also are available at Osterhaus Pharmacy and the Maquoketa State Bank office, Anderson Pharmacy in Preston, and Bellevue Pharmacy in Bellevue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.