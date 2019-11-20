Bud Schroeder is hoping his cows can poop with precision.
That’s because one of his fine bovines will be the star of the show at Cole Park next spring during a new fundraiser for the Bellevue Athletic Department.
It’s called ‘Cow Pie Bingo,’ an idea Schroeder came up with after winning a similar fundraiser while refereeing a game at another school a few years ago.
Schroeder said that a numbered grid with 1,000 squares will be drawn on the athletic field at Cole Park. Then, one of his cows will take to the field, and the owner of the parcel of ground first pooped upon by the bovine will win $1,000. The squares surrounding the winning parcel will receive prizes of either $500 or $250.
Tickets are being sold now on preparation for the big event, which is tentatively set for April 25, 2020. A thousand tickets will be sold for $20 each. Each ticket will be numbered, and each number will be randomly assigning to a square.
Those interested in buying tickets can contact Bellevue Athletic Director Dave Wright or stop in at the Bellevue High School office.
Tickets can also be obtained by contacting Bud Schroeder, but those who buy tickets should also be aware that Schroeder said he may try to train his cow to go number two on a certain square.
“I don’t know if it is possible to train a cow to go in a certain spot, but it may be kind of fun to try,” said Schroeder, who serves as Bellevue’s Assistant Police Chief, when he is not raising livestock. “Regardless, everyone should by a ticket now, as it should be an interesting fundraiser.”
