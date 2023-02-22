Those who need a ride to the polls on Tuesday, March 7 special bond referendum to build a new elementary school in Bellevue can call Earl and Sue Sawvel at 872-3102 for rides in town. Those from Springbrook needing a ride can call Mike Griffin at 563-357-1736. Please leave a message and they will call you back and arrange times.
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing. Total ice accumulations of two tenths to six tenths of an inch. Highest ice accumulations along and north of the highway 20 corridor. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and strong winds. Travel could be very difficult to nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the commute this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
