Friends and neighbors are invited to an 80th birthday celebration open house in honor of Karen Gerlach of Andrew.
The open house will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Royal Blue Venue, 101½ Benton St., Andrew.
Hosting the open house are her children Steve, Sherry, Shelly and Susan. The family requests no gifts, please.
