The Community Foundation of Jackson County is glad to welcome Kylie Gerardy to its advisory board. Gerardy and her family live near Maquoketa, where she works as a pharmacist.
“Kylie’s knowledge and enthusiasm will help the board continue its mission to make a positive difference in Jackson County,” says Board Chair Ann Burns. “I appreciate that Kylie agreed to volunteer her time and energy to help the board serve Jackson County organizations, and I look forward to working with her.”
As a health care worker, Gerardy will provide insight to the board around community health challenges. She and her husband have two children who attend elementary school in Andrew, and her involvement on the parent committee has helped her tune into needs of local children.
“I am excited about continuing to learn and grow with this community,” she says. “I’m looking forward to meeting new people. I want to continue to be a part of positive changes and improve lives in our area.”
The board is grateful for the service of outgoing board member and former president Sheri Strathman, who served for six years.
“I appreciate Sheri’s mentorship during my first year with the Foundation,” says Executive Director Lori Loch. “Her leadership style was inclusive and welcoming, and she was a pleasure to work with. She always made herself available to give advice or answer questions.”
Gerardy and her family enjoy attending Iowa Hawkeye sporting events, hiking and exploring state parks and traveling. She took up jogging during the pandemic as an outlet for stressful days at the pharmacy and participates in 5K races for charitable fundraisers with her family.
“Most of all, I just love spending time with my family and friends and making memories with them as we all navigate life,” Gerardy says.
The Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County make a positive impact on the communities they care about. In 2012, it joined the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque as an affiliate foundation.
To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/cfjc.
