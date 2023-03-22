Eastern Iowa healthcare provider MercyOne has merged with Genesis Health System in a move that officials say will not affect day-to-day operations at the Jackson County Regional Health Center (JCRHC).
The merger will not immediately change the name of any local facilities, which will still operate with the blue Genesis branding for the near future; however, officials said a rebrand will eventually take place.
All local leadership will remain in place, said Genesis CEO Doug Cropper.
In Maquoketa, JCRHC’s director Patrick Peters said the hospital’s seven-person governing board will remain in place as the facility’s primary decision-making body. Peters, an employee of Genesis, will continue to manage the facility.
“Governance will be local,” Peters said. “We would maintain the current autonomy that we enjoy here, and if there were to be any change, that would be made at the board level. As far as I can tell from speaking with my board, there is no desire to change the current status quo.”
Patient experience
Peters said patients will continue to receive the same care they’re used to, and the aspect of Genesis joining a larger healthcare system could provide access to additional resources not currently available. MercyOne is managed by Trinity Health, of Livonia, Michigan, which maintains a national network of resources that could trickle down to the local level and differs from the Iowa-based healthcare system of the same name.
“For example, we are working on (new) radiology services here at the hospital,” Peters said. The JCRHC has provided the service in the past, although its availability became inconsistent, Peters said.
“If we weren’t a part of a larger system we would be in dire straits,” Peters said. “But (the merger) is going to give us some options.”
Another change that Peters said will enhance patients’ experience is in the spring of 2024, the facility will migrate its digital health files to a new provider (Epic) that is more widely used and thus, medical records will be more easily accessible by both patients and care providers.
The facility’s accepted insurance plans would not be affected by the merger, Peters said, adding the merger will give Genesis and MercyOne more “clout” when negotiating insurance reimbursement rates.
“I think (the merger) strengthens the hospital’s overall long-term existence,” Peters said. “Whether its financing for capital needs, or staffing, or services, by Genesis joining MercyOne and Trinity, there’s going to be a greater longevity.”
Background
The merger comes five months after the two healthcare entities announced an intent to develop a “strategic partnership.”
At that time, hospital leadership, including Cropper, said the merger was being considered to position the organization for the future.
The March 1 agreement moves all Genesis property and interest to MercyOne.
“We are excited to welcome Genesis to MercyOne and look forward to shaping a framework to enhance access to personalized, convenient health care across Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois,” said Bob Ritz, president and chief executive officer at MercyOne. “Together, we are stronger and will deliver the highest quality care and the best patient experience to all those we serve.”
The Genesis Heath System Board of Directors unanimously selected MercyOne as its merger partner after fielding offers from over two dozen candidates.
“As part of MercyOne, Genesis will be able to leverage the skill, talent and scale of national and regional resources while retaining our local leadership and focus,” said Cropper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.