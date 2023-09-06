A new business will host a grand opening in Bellevue this weekend in conjunction with the annual Fishtival celebration.

GasparWare Ceramics, owned and operated by Joan Gasper-Hart and her husband Brian Hart, will welcome the community and Fishtival-goers on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shop, including a showroom and sales gallery, is located at 118 South Riverview in the former Sugar and Spice location.