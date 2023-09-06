A new business will host a grand opening in Bellevue this weekend in conjunction with the annual Fishtival celebration.
GasparWare Ceramics, owned and operated by Joan Gasper-Hart and her husband Brian Hart, will welcome the community and Fishtival-goers on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shop, including a showroom and sales gallery, is located at 118 South Riverview in the former Sugar and Spice location.
The Harts are originally from the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area, but had moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa in 2015 where they worked for a mapping company.
They were getting close to retirement and in 2020, decided to look for a place where Joan could open a ceramics shop and fulfill her original passion in creating art.
“We kind of stumbled on this place in Bellevue,” said Joan. “We had never been here before, but were impressed with the town, the location and the scenery immediately. We fell in love with it.”
So the Harts purchased the Riverview building and spent weekends working on it over the past three years. Cummings Construction was also hired to change the entrance and work on the upstairs, where the couple now lives.
While Brian dabbles in old camera equipment and photography, Joan’s passion created the ceramics business. The has a studio in the back of the building that includes a potter’s wheel and kiln.
Here pieces included various bowls, vases and bird homes, many functional, others just ‘whimsical.’
“I majored in art about 45 years ago when I was in college, but it was mostly a hobby all these years,” she said. “Now I can go back to what I originally wanted to do.”
