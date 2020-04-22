Gas Prices 2020

As a result of less cars on the road because of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with a recent over production in the world oil supply, a gallon of gas is now far below $1.50 a gallon in Bellevue. The last time gas was $1.42 was 20 years ago in the summer of 2000. Just 6 months ago, gas was $2.49 a gallon and just three months ago, gas prices were $2.38 per gallon. The high for gas prices (beside the few days after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks) was $3.70 in 2012.