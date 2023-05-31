Garbage Survey

The City of Bellevue is asking its residential garbage and recycling customers to take a survey concerning the new pickup process that was implemented a year ago, featuring the new automated robot arm garbage truck and new unified garbage and recycling bins that were issued by the city.

The survey, which contains about a dozen questions, can be found on page 2 of this week’s Bellevue Herald-Leader. It should be completed and dropped off or mailed to the Clerk’s Office at Bellevue City Hall (106 N. 3rd Street) by June 20.