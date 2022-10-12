Gail Michels is hosting the final days of a  special fundraising garage sale, in St Joseph Church basement,  Kieffer Hall, with all proceeds to go towards the painting of St Joseph’s Church Statues. The sale will take place today and tomorrow from 4 to 6 p.m., and again on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 3 to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 9 to 11 a.m.  For more information, call Michels at 563-543-4476