Gail Michels is hosting the final days of a special fundraising garage sale, in St Joseph Church basement, Kieffer Hall, with all proceeds to go towards the painting of St Joseph’s Church Statues. The sale will take place today and tomorrow from 4 to 6 p.m., and again on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 3 to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information, call Michels at 563-543-4476
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 94%
- Feels Like: 60°
- Heat Index: 60°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 60°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:10:55 AM
- Sunset: 06:24:44 PM
- Dew Point: 59°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
Cloudy and damp with rain this morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. High 67F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 10 mph
Precip: 51% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
Precip: 79% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 12 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 12 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 36%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 12 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 11 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 36%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 14 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 14 mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: From the Iowa Department of Public Safety:
- Christopher Prichard Taken Into Custody
- They came from Luxembourg
- Zwingle teen jailed after violent assault
- Judge vacates 67-year-old Sioux City man's guilty verdict for enticing a minor
- Robert Patrick Gelms 73
- County to realign well rules
- Judge: Davenport man who used a drill to kill his mother is insane
- Randall E. “Randy” Johnson, 73
- Iowa water levels sag for third year
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.