A new elementary school? A new pool at Cole Park? A new daycare? A new industrial tech building? A new auditorium? A new music room? A new community rec center?
While some are ‘wants’ and others are ‘needs,’ these are topics that keep coming up in Bellevue over and over again. Some of these proposals, including a new pool and a new elementary school, have even gone to public referendums multiple times over the years – but both have failed to garner the 60 percent approval needed from local taxpayers.
In order to collect information on what the community actually wants and needs in the future, the City of Bellevue, the Bellevue Community School District, and other leaders from the community, including representatives from Marquette Catholic Schools will soon get together to discuss many of these issues.
After these initial brain-storming and input sessions with community leaders, there are plans to host multiple community meetings in the upcoming weeks to discuss the facilities in the Bellevue district.
“This process has evolved from the Bellevue Board of Education taking a step in the last few months in analyzing facilities and how we might move forward,” said Bellevue School District Superintendent Tom Meyer, who noted that the Bellevue School Board recently invited engineers and architects to conduct an assessment of the Bellevue Elementary building, and will also be following up with an assessment of other facilities in the district, as the school continues to prepare for the future of students and their education
At the recent meeting of the Bellevue School Board last Wednesday with two members of the Bellevue City Council in attendance, the board discussed the recent assessment of the 1848 Bellevue Elementary School. The report concluded that it would cost more than $9 million just to bring the building up to code and safety standards. The assessment did not address current space concerns or increasing enrollment.
Tim Roth, who attended the meeting last week as a representative of the Bellevue City Council along with Bellevue Mayor Roger Michels, suggested the community meetings, describing the need to get input from everyone on what is good for the community overall, and how it might relate to the future of education, the city of Bellevue, and the overall needs of the community.
School Board President Mike Reed said that the he feels both local school districts and the community at large need to take a fresh look at what the people of Bellevue want for the future, and the community meetings being planned would be a good first step.
“We need to start from scratch and put new ideas on the table,” said Reed. “We need to listen to what the public thinks before we move forward with proposals on school facilities or other wants and needs in the community.”
Bellevue Mayor Roger Michels said there are two things the city wants to support, and that is good schools and more housing. He said he supports the idea of gathering input from everyone.
While no meeting dates have been set at this time, specifics on community meetings will be forthcoming, say school officials. Look for more information in future issues of the Herald-Leader, as well as on the Bellevue Schools and City of Bellevue websites.
