Merwin Koch

Merwin Koch adjusts a newly installed, engraved brick into one of the memorial walls at the Jackson County Veterans Memorial in Maquoketa in this photo from 2020.

While working on enhancements to the Jackson County Veterans Memorial Park one day, volunteers saw an older gentleman whose eyes were focused on the memorial walls.

“He turned to us, and with a tear in his eye, the only words he could muster were ‘thank you,’” park committee members recalled.