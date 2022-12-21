While working on enhancements to the Jackson County Veterans Memorial Park one day, volunteers saw an older gentleman whose eyes were focused on the memorial walls.
“He turned to us, and with a tear in his eye, the only words he could muster were ‘thank you,’” park committee members recalled.
The committee — which consists of Steve Lucke, Terry Creegan, John Williams, Bill Goettler, Marty Balliu and Jay Olson — wants to perpetuate that thanksgiving and honor for generations to come, but needs the public’s help to make it happen.
The nonprofit is seeking monetary donations to sustain the veterans park in perpetuity, Lucke said. And sometime in the future, if enough donations flow in, the group plans to start an endowment fund to make that happen.
The Jackson County Veterans Memorial Park is located at 112 E. Jefferson St., Maquoketa, and has been a labor of love for Andrew AMVETS Post #62 and various community volunteers who brought it to life over the past nine years.
The vision started about 10 years ago with a desire to honor military veterans for their service and to create a site where veterans, families, and the community could reflect on their loved ones and fellow comrades.
The idea became tangible in 2013 when Robert Johnson donated his home site to the AMVET post; he only requested that a memorial be built in honor of his nephew, Staff Sgt. Donald Griffith, and Preston native Cpl. Zachary Reiff, both of whom died while in the service.
That idea bloomed to include all Jackson County veterans.
The house was knocked down, the land leveled, concrete poured, pillars constructed, monuments erected and lighting installed – all in fragmented installations because the memorial is being paid for by donations, grants, and in-kind work.
To date, fundraising paid for more than $250,000 in features at the park, including four memorial walls that house memorial bricks honoring more than 1,000 Jackson County veterans.
The most recent upgrades to the county veterans park include the installation of security cameras and foundations for the addition of two new memorial walls, which will be added to the site next summer. These cost about $25,000 and will hold 432 additional veterans stones.
Donations are needed to pay for those walls, as well as future park development needs such as more memorial walls, safety railings, an informational kiosk and benches. That doesn’t include ongoing maintenance, replacing flags and ropes, mowing the lawn, etc.
The public can send tax-exempt donations to AMVETS JCVM Fund, c/o Steve Lucke, 11823 Hwy. 62, Maquoketa, Iowa 52060-8819. Donors giving more than $50 will receive a receipt.
