A fundraiser for Ava and Kristin will be held Thursday, Aug. 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beeker’s Bar and Grill in Delmar. Meal and Silent Auction will be held to support a friend and her daughters to offset medical bills and expenses to get Ava the help she deserves. Serving maidrites or brats, chips, beans, corn, salads, desserts, lemonade or water for $10 a plate. There will be 50/50 raffles and koozies to purchase. The bar will be open, but the kitchen is closed to help support the fundraiser.
