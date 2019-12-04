oranges

The Bellevue Schools Music Department annual fruit pickup times are Friday, Dec. 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon in the Vo-Ag Building behind the high school.  This is for anyone picking up their own order and not previously arranged with the student seller.   Any questions, please call Evan Davies at 872-4001 or Sara Guenther 872-3414.