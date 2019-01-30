The Bellevue snowbirds staying down south this winter should consider themselves quite fortunate. While enjoying a warm and cozy climate, their fellow citizens up north here in Bellevue have fought through two weeks of consistent snow storms, high winds and some of the coldest temperatures on record.
According to the gentlemen down at Lock and Dam 12, who keep official snowfall totals for the National Weather Service, Bellevue received over a foot of snow last week and as of press time Tuesday morning six more inches of snow fell on the city.
Making matters worse, after several days of sub-zero highs and lows, the low forecasted for this Wednesday was -29 degrees.
Both Bellevue and Marquette school districts cancelled schools and had early-outs several times in the past seven days, due to slick roads and dangerously cold temperatures. Several basketball games from both schools were cancelled and will have to be made up when the winter weather returns to normal.
Icy windshields and icy roads were the norm across the Bellevue area, resulting in several accidents, and vehicles in ditches.
In Bellevue last Wednesday, a semi and tractor-trailer got stuck in the railroad tracks on Second Street, halting train traffic until it could be removed. Cows in several rural locations escaped from their fields and meandered onto roadways, with at least one being struck by a vehicle.
According to the Associated Press (AP), the artic blast Bellevue is experiencing is a repeat of the much talked about ‘Polar Vortex’ that bludgeoned the Midwest in 2014. And five years later in 2019, it was even colder, with actual temperatures in the -20s and wind chills as low as -45 degrees in some areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.