Bellevue, Iowa - On October 8, 2022 at approximately 7:49 AM, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels located at 31821 Highway 52 Bellevue, Iowa. Upon arrival, law enforcement found Angela Prichard, age 55, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Christopher Prichard, a subject of interest in the investigation. Christopher Prichard is a white male, approximately 5’07” and weighs approximately 145 pounds. Clothing and vehicle description is unknown.
