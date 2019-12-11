When Hunter started his Supervised Agriculture Experience his freshman year at Easton Valley High School, he thought he would have to learn only how to operate some new pieces of farm equipment he wasn’t already familiar with.
But, Holdgrafer had to learn a lot of information about crop production and make a lot of decisions that could financially impact his project before the equipment could even touch the field.
He took that knowledge to the National FFA Convention earlier this month to compete against other high school FFA members from across the United States.
A Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) is a student-led, instructor-supervised, work-based learning experience that results in measurable outcomes in a predetermined area that aligns with your career plan of study through the FFA.
Holdgrafer’s SAE project began with 17 acres of soybeans that grew to more than 49 acres in just three years at his family farm in Bryant. Holdgrafer had to learn a lot over those three years, including fertilizers, seed choices, pesticides, insecticides, and fungicides, as well as working hard to improve the price per bushel, yield, final stand count, and net profit per acre.
Holdgrafer’s journey to the National FFA Convention started when he entered his SAE project to compete against other members of the Easton Valley FFA in a chapter competition. To enter the SAE project Holdgrafer had to complete a write-up that included pictures of Holdgrafer completing doing work, talking about the skills he’s learned, and if he had made any money.
Holdgrafer advanced to district competition, where he received a Gold rating. This qualified him to compete at the Iowa FFA Convention held last spring, where he was named the state winner for the Fiber and Oil Crop Production Entrepreneurship.
To compete in the Fiber and Oil Crop Production Entrepreneurship proficiency award area, the FFA member must own the enterprise and be in the business of producing market crops for fiber or oil, such as cotton, soybeans, canola, peanuts, and many others. The FFA member also must make his or her own management decisions and produce and market the crops.
In August, Holdgrafer learned he was selected as one of four national finalists in Fiber and Oil Crop Production Entrepreneurship. Holdgrafer traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana, where he competed against three other FFA members.
“I am extremely grateful that my parents, Uncle Gary and Aunt Lisa, and my grandparents are willing to do this for me, or I wouldn’t have had this opportunity,” Holdgrafer said, referring to his ability to trade labor on the family farm for the ability to use farm equipment to manage his acres.
Holdgrafer says that this SAE project, in conjunction with other projects he has with FFA, “has given me a new respect for my parents, and all producers, who juggle challenges like these every day.”
Holdgrafer is attending Iowa State University, where he will major in Ag Studies then return home to continue to work on the family farm.
“I can’t imagine doing anything else,” he said.
