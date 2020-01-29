Classical Blast, based out of the Chicago area, is known for its innovative new arrangements of classic rock tunes performed on a mix of classical and rock instruments.
The group brings its show “From Bach to Rock: A Musical Metamorphosis” to the Ohnward Fine Arts Center for a 7 p.m. show Saturday, Feb. 8. The center is located at 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
The show runs about two hours. Concessions, beer and wine will be available.
Classical Blast’s “From Bach to Rock” concert show is a melding of classical and classic rock music. The show rocks out famed symphonic pieces by classical composers like, Bach, Beethoven, Handel, Mozart, Chopin and others, and mashes it with music by The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Muse and more. Add the artistry of classical violin and cello with rock instruments and powerhouse vocals and the show will fit music lovers of all ages.
Band members have performed live with rock band Survivor; hip-hop artist J Cole; John Legend and orchestras on both sides of the Atlantic. They've opened concerts for Joan Jett, The Orchestra (members of ELO), Michael MacDonald and other national acts, plus they’ve been featured on WGN-TV, Chicago Tribune, NPR local and other media.
Adult tickets cost $22 in advance, $25 at the door. Student tickets cost $13 in advance, $15 at the door.
Buy tickets at Ohnward Fine Arts Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling 563-652-9815. Tickets also are for sale at Bellevue Pharmacy in Bellevue.
