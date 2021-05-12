Spring and early summer evenings are filled with the chorus of romantically inclined amphibians. Join Jackson County Naturalist Tony Vorwald on Friday, May 14 at 8:00 PM to conduct a frog and toad call survey at Blackhawk Wildlife Area. Learn about what amphibians are living at the wetlands in the park, what their calls sound like, and help participate in this citizen science project. This program is free and open to all ages. Be prepared for a short hike and dress for the weather. Blackhawk Wildlife Area is located at 138th Ave, Maquoketa. Call (563) 652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com to register.
