With springtime upon us and the summer right around the corner, thoughts are turning once again toward the 1965 Bellevue Municipal Pool up at Cole Park.
Friends of the Bellevue Pool Committee member Mark Mueller went before the Bellevue City Council last Wednesday night to provide city leaders with an update on the quest to build a new pool in the future, as well as to ask for approval to move ahead with some initial plans for the project.
Mueller shared conceptual sketches for a new pool at Cole Park, which will soon become engineering drawings for the proposal. He said the designs are needed to show potential donors what the pool would look like.
Mueller asked for the council’s okay for the pool group to move forward with getting a professional engineering (more official) drawing for the plans and to begin a capital campaign process to raise funds this summer.
The new designs will be needed to present the idea to donors and to apply for grants. The pool group will be in charge of the capital campaign and collect donations through the group’s 501c3 designation, which was obtained last year.
The new designs are estimated to cost $6,000, and will be paid for through a grant from the Dream Bellevue Endowment, so there will be no burden to taxpayers.
City Council members gave their approval to hire an engineer and proceed with official designs. As of now, it is estimated the project may cost between $2.5 million to $3 million, but that is unofficial at this time.
Friends of the Bellevue Pool was created two years ago after the pool at Cole Park was nearly closed after the opening of the Offshore Resort, which features an entire aquatic center with a pool and nearby pond. Members of the Friends group, however, felt that despite the Offshore venture, the city should keep its municipal pool, and work should be done to improve or replace it.
The new tentative plans presented by Friends of the Bellevue Pool would take up the same ‘footprint’ as the current design, but add over a dozen diagonal parking spaces along Park Street; as well as an ADA compliant restroom that would be available to use by the public, even when the pool is closed. There was also some discussions about adding a splashpad as well.
Look for more information on the Cole Park Pool proposal as the project progresses and plans are finalized in future issues of the Bellevue Herald-Leader.
