The fate of the 1965 pool at Cole Park remains in limbo after the Friends of the Bellevue Pool group on Monday night once again pushed city leaders to open the facility this summer.
No official decisions were made during the special work session, but city leaders did agree to perhaps sit down with officials from Off Shore Resort to discuss the matter, and how keeping the city pool open could affect the city’s current agreement with the resort, which features a brand new pool and water park. 
A previous agreement with the Off Shore Resort included incentives and discounts for Bellevue area citizens to use the new facilities there. 
In addition to that, no money has been budgeted for the pool at Cole Park, which costs about $45,000 to $50,000 annually to operate.
But Mark Mueller, who spoke for the Friends of the Bellevue Pool, said his group would like to keep the city pool open each year going forward while the group makes plans to develop a new pool, which would be funded through grants, donations from a capital campaign and a bond referendum.
Mueller said a new facility could cost $3 million to $4 million, depending on the amenities included and the cost of materials.
“We know that this will take years, and we know it will take a lot of revisions, but we still think that it’s possible,” Mueller said.
To lessen the financial burden of opening the pool this year, the Friends of the Pool group said community members and volunteers could provide cleanup and maintenance. A reduction in hours the pool is open could also save money.
“We think there’s plenty of people out there that would be willing to help and maybe even some on a lifeguard basis or a manager basis,” said John Kieffer. “There’s a lot of support out there to keep the pool at Cole Park open. I hear it all the time.”
Members of the pool group also suggested increasing pool pass rates which have not been raised in quite a long time. This would also lessen any financial burden to the city.
“I don’t think people would be taken aback if there was some adjustment to those prices, if we were given the opportunity to open back up,” said Mueller, who also alluded to the group chipping in money from recent fundraisers to help keep the pool open in 2022. “What if say, $20,000 were to fall from the sky? Would that help the budget?
Overall, the Friends of the Bellevue Pool say it’s important to keep the pool open and running, as it will  make the effort to build a new pool in the future more difficult if it closes.
Council Member Tom Roth emphasized the fact that the city made a commitment to Off Shore and should try the new arrangement at the resort north of town for at least this season before making any changes.
“We haven’t even had the chance to try it, and now we’re going to undo it?” said Roth. “I personally don’t think that’s right.”
Councilman Tim Roth said that if the city were to consider reopening the Cole Park pool, city officials would need to meet with Off Shore officials to discuss how the current agreement may change.