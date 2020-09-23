Anders Frieberg of Bellevue is one of more than 40 current students at the University of Iowa who are helping to shape the future of the U of I by serving on one of 18 charter committees that advise institutional leadership on topics ranging from diversity and teaching to research and intercollegiate athletics.
Frieberg is a member of the Financial Aid Advisory committee for the 2020-21 academic year.
The charter committees are another example of the University's commitment to the long tradition of shared governance in which university-wide policies and initiatives are made in collaboration with the campus's many leaders and shared governance representatives.
Shared governance at Iowa maximizes the opportunities for participation of community members at all levels - undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty, and staff - in discussions, idea sharing, and input to the decision-making processes that serves to guide strategic decisions. Shared governance assures that diverse perspectives and a collective wisdom informs our actions, promoting collaboration and providing a strong foundation for the success of the institution.
A culture of shared governance helps Iowa maintain:
• Clearer communication and transparency;
• Deeper understanding of strategic objectives among key constituents;
• Open, egalitarian channels for feedback and discussion; and
• Well-informed leadership that can act quickly to address problems.
