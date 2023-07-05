The Voy 61 Drive In Theatre, south of Maquoketa, will offer a free showing of “Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary” on Tuesday, July 18. The entrance gate will open at 7:30 p.m. and the showing will begin at 9 p.m.
“Shift” tells the story of RAGBRAI through ground-breaking photography and intimate interviews with three riders and a pair of community leaders as they overcome grueling miles and personal hurdles to find peace, redemption and clarity while bicycling across Iowa.
Nearly 50 years ago, a pair of Des Moines Register writers and weekend bicyclists got a wild hair to pedal across the state and call it work. One condition, the paper’s brass said: You have to invite readers to join the ride.
In the five decades since about 300 brave souls set out on that first ride in 1973, RAGBRAI — the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa — has grown into the oldest, largest and longest recreational bicycle touring event in the world. “Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary,” explores the people who ride, the towns that host and the space RAGBRAI offers riders to find whatever it was that enticed them to put their lives on hold and risk saddle sores in the July heat.
The film follows three riders and a pair of community leaders as they reach new personal heights, changing their lives in seven days and finding themselves — literally and metaphorically — in the middle of nowhere.
The Voy 61 Drive In Theatre is one of only four drive’-in’s still operating across the state of Iowa, and noted for its grass field so patrons can bring along a radio and lawn chair while watching the movie.
