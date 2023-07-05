The Voy 61 Drive In Theatre, south of Maquoketa, will offer a free showing of “Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary” on Tuesday, July 18. The entrance gate will open at 7:30 p.m. and the showing will begin at 9 p.m.

“Shift” tells the story of RAGBRAI through ground-breaking photography and intimate interviews with three riders and a pair of community leaders as they overcome grueling miles and personal hurdles to find peace, redemption and clarity while bicycling across Iowa.