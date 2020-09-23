Free meals for all students at both Bellevue Community and Marquette Catholic Schools were recently implemented under a new federal initiative.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service extended a suite of nationwide waivers for the Summer Food Service Program until the end of 2020 or until available funding runs out. It’s part of efforts to help people amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
“This flexibility allows all students enrolled at Bellevue Elementary and Bellevue Middle and High School to receive free meals in the fall months. This is an unprecedented move, and will help ensure that all children have access to nutritious food as the nation continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer. “At this point, it is unknown when the funding will be exhausted by school systems across the nation, but we will be offering free meals until that point and will notify families as soon as possible of any changes,”
All children ages 18 and under at both local schools will be eligible for free meals (one breakfast and one lunch daily). A la carte (extra entrée, milk, etc.) and double breakfast and lunch options will still be available for purchase by students at an additional cost.
Students enrolled in online learning through the Bellevue District (or out of school based on a required quarantine by the school district) will have an option for a “Grab and Go” meal daily from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Bellevue High School building at the main entrance. If interested, families need to call the Bellevue Schools office at 563-872-4001 (Ext. 1) by noon on the day before.
At Marquette Catholic, meals will also be available for those students quarantined, and any extra entrees will be an additional cost as well. Those who need to pick up meals should call 563-872-3356.
“We understand that many families have been affected by Covid-19 and we sincerely hope that this brings peace of mind to families that have been most impacted,” said Marquette Principal Geoffrey Kaiser. “There is nothing your family needs to do to qualify for the program at all. We are so pleased that all children in our community will have access to nutritious food during each school day.”
