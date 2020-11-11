Mill Valley and Sunrise Villa residents and families can make the 2020 Christmas season special by having a family image presented from the Bellevue Helping Hands group, which was formed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
DTS Photography of Bellevue is offering a free 5x7 family Christmas image which can be sent to any resident at Mill Valley and Sunrise Villa. Images can be taken at the Bellevue Studio on Nov. 28 from 11 am. to 3 p.m. or folks may send in a family image to be collaged together and printed.
Please contact Jennifer Dema 563-542-0306 or email dtsphotography@hotmail.com for more information.
