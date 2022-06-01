The Izaak Walton League Kids Fishing Day will be held again during the upcoming Free Fishing Weekend. The event will be held Sunday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at a private farm pond located close to Dalton Lake near Preston. Take highway 64 east (toward Miles) and turn to the right (south) on 450th avenue. Go 1.3 miles just past the turnoff to Dalton Lake and the entrance to the pond will be on the right (west). Some fishing poles will be available for kids who do not have any.
Hot dogs will be provided by Kalmes Restaurant and other drinks and amenities will be provided by Jackson County Pheasants Forever. Bait will be provided by Big River Bait Shop. The event is free and will last about two hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.