This year, the Iowa DNR’s Free Fishing Weekend is set for June 5, 6, and 7. On Free Fishing weekend Iowa residents may fish without a fishing license to encourage more people to get outside. All other fishing regulations still apply.
Those in Bellevue may fish in the Mississippi River or Mill Creek, but are asked to practice social distancing.
Any Iowa resident can participate in Free Fishing Weekend statewide without a fishing license, all other fishing regulations apply. For fishing regulations visit www.iowadnr.gov
