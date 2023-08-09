Three Dubuque non-profits are partnering to offer a free Caregiver Wellness Retreat for non-professional caregivers who are doing the important job of helping care for family members, loved ones, and neighbors with chronic illness. Stonehill’s Caregiver Resource Center, NEI3A, and Shalom Spirituality Center will hold the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 12 at Shalom Retreat Center.
Caregivers are invited to attend either the morning or afternoon block and will get to participate in five 20-minute sessions including: chair and hand massages, music therapy, Tai Chi, painting and art, sound healing meditation, or the labyrinth.
The event will also include a grab-n-go lunch and vendor fair of providers offering health and wellness-related products and services.
The purpose of the event is to celebrate and support caregivers, enhance their skills and knowledge, provide them with self-care and resources to improve their caregiving experience, and raise awareness about caregiver issues.
Jolene Koopmann, Coordinator of the Caregiver Resource Center said, “We know that the physical, mental, and emotional demands of caring for a loved one with a serious illness can be exhausting. This event is an opportunity for caregivers to receive self-care that is greatly needed and deserved. Providing several options at no cost and all in one location allows caregivers to try different strategies while minimizing the financial and scheduling issues that often prevent self-care.”
“Recognizing the efforts of caregivers and providing them with the necessary support can significantly impact the caregiver's well-being and the quality of care they provide,” added Kristie Wiltgen, Regional Director of NEI3A, “These caregivers fill a crucial role in our society and deserve to be supported.”
“As the hosting facility for the Caregiver Wellness Retreat, Shalom offers a sacred space and a peaceful environment for all who seek to deepen the meaningful relationships in their lives. Caregivers sacrifice so much in the name of honoring their relationships with loved ones, and this event will honor, support and refresh the caregivers in return,” said Jim Earles, Program Coordinator at Shalom Spirituality Center.
All three organizations have collaborated on previous events for caregivers and offer services for caregivers, older adults, and the community. By pooling diverse expertise, knowledge, and experience related to caregiving they hope to produce a successful event and strengthen community caregivers.
Registration for the Caregiver Wellness Event opens September 1. Pre-registration is required. To register, caregivers may call The Caregiver Resource Center at 563.557.7181 extension 1234.
