Three Dubuque non-profits are partnering to offer a free Caregiver Wellness Retreat for non-professional caregivers who are doing the important job of helping care for family members, loved ones, and neighbors with chronic illness. Stonehill’s Caregiver Resource Center, NEI3A, and Shalom Spirituality Center will hold the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 12 at Shalom Retreat Center.

Caregivers are invited to attend either the morning or afternoon block and will get to participate in five 20-minute sessions including: chair and hand massages, music therapy, Tai Chi, painting and art, sound healing meditation, or the labyrinth.