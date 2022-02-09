He was born with a large hole in his heart that resulted in three surgeries during the first year of his life.
Now, four year-old Freddy Skrivseth, son of Abbey and Casey Skrivseth of Bellevue, is healthy and doing just fine - and as a result of his courage and ability to overcome his difficulties, he has been named the Dubuque Area Heart Walk Ambassador for 2022.
Part of the American Heart Association, the Dubuque Area Heart Walk to honor young Freddy will take place May 7.
Prior to that, however, both Freddy and his parents will be going to both Bellevue and Marquette schools on Valentine’s Day (next Monday) to give presentations about the Heart Walk, and why the cause is so important.
On that same day, all Bellevue students are encouraged to wear red in honor of Freddy and will also be raising a little for the cause themselves by chipping in a dollar for Hat Day on February 18.
Marquette students will also raise funds by paying $2 each for the opportunity to participate in “Out of Uniform Day.’
Freddy’s surgeries just after he was born is the result of ‘patent ductus arteriosus’ (PDA), which is a persistent opening between the two major blood vessels leading from the heart.
The opening (ductus arteriosus) is a normal part of a baby's circulatory system in the womb that usually closes shortly after birth.
If it remains open, it's called a patent ductus arteriosus and can lead to many complications.
A small patent ductus arteriosus often doesn't cause problems and might never need treatment. However, a large patent ductus arteriosus left untreated can allow poorly oxygenated blood to flow in the wrong direction, weakening the heart muscle and causing heart failure and other complications.
That’s what happened to Freddy.
“The hope was to have surgery when he was closer to a year old as he would be bigger and stronger,” explained mother Abbey Skrivseth. “However, he quickly became a ‘failure to thrive’ as the PDA would not allow him to eat and grow. Imagine running a marathon and then someone forcing you to eat a giant cheeseburger while you are running; this is how he must have felt each time he tried to drink a bottle.”
At three months old, Freddy underwent his first cath lab surgery, which was unsuccessful as the simple surgery quickly turned complicated. The device to close the hole had a defect (1 in 1,000 chance of happening). Then it was discovered that his PDA was too wide and narrow to handle the device.
A second surgery during the same hospital stay in Iowa City, however was successful. It was an open chest surgery (through his side/back between my ribs) with the ‘old surgery way utilized to clamp his PDA closed.
However, Freddy was still struggling to eat and still failing to thrive.
So at 8 months old, he underwent a third surgery, which was open heart surgery, when experts worked on his narrow aortic arch, which is located above the PDA. Doctors said his blood continued to flow incorrectly for so long that the arch became too narrow for blood to flow properly. So the surgeons had a patch sewn in that now grows with Freddy as he matures.
The surgery was successful.
On top of his three surgeries, Freddy also suffered from many respiratory issues that landed him in the hospital during his first couple years of life.
“He spent many of his first holidays in the hospital - Halloween, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Easter and his father’s birthday,” said Skrivseth. “But he’s doing fine now.
Freddy now has a yearly checkup with a cardiologist, who is currently monitoring his thick mitral valve, and hopefully he will never have to have another heart surgery again, but time will tell, said his mother.
“He’s a normal 4 year-old with no restrictions, who loves to play with his brother and friends,” said Abbey. “He loves boating on the Mississippi River and playing in the sand on the beach, building with Legos, making creations out of Play-Dough and eating chips, chicken fingers, and chocolate.”
As well as being the Heart Walk Ambassador, Freddy and his family, which also include older brother Franky, as well as little sister Tomi, are also raising funds for the American Heart Association.
So far, the family has nearly $5,000 in pledges for the Heart Walk fundraiser. Donations with help the AHA fund lifesaving science that can create an artificial heart valve, prevent a stroke, correct heart defects in newborn babies and someday, find a cure for high blood pressure.
Donations can be made by contacting the Skrivseth family, or online at www2.heart.org and look for the Dubuque Area Heart Walk.
