Wayne and Ellen Frantzen - 2022

Wayne and Ellen Frantzen

Wayne Frantzen and Ellen McCarville were married 60 years ago on July 21, 1962 at Our Lady of Lourdes church in Lourdes, Iowa.  Wayne, a navy veteran, worked at the Maquoketa Sentinel, the Shopper, and later on was a Professional Photographer for 45 years.  Ellen taught school at East Buchanan, Northeast, and managed the Old City Hall Art Gallery for 30 years.  They have 6 children: Steven (Hana), John, Rose (Charles Morris), Joann, Gerald (Alison), & Tim (Rima).  They have 9 grandchildren, Matthias, Adina Frantzen, Grace & Jake Goodwin, Joseph & Clara Frantzen, and Emilia, Hannah-Phi, Eiden Frantzen.  They will celebrate in August with their family.