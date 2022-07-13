Maquoketan Rose Frantzen is among the women featured in the 2022 edition of “Ovation: A Tribute to Iowa Women and Girls.” Frantzen is known for her internationally renowned paintings, including portraits and representational works. Her “Portrait of Maquoketa” was shown by the Smithsonian and is made up of 180 portraits of fellow Maquoketans. Today it is owned by the Figge Art Museum.
The tribute book is the ninth edition published by the Iowa Women’s Foundation. It features 89 Iowa women who have made an impact on their families, friends, colleagues and communities. These women exemplify what it means to be mentors, advocates and role models.
The Iowa Women’s Foundation is committed to improving the lives of Iowa’s women and girls through a diversified mix of funding and action: research, grantmaking, advocacy, education and collaboration. To achieve its goals and make the most significant impact, IWF brings together and invests in organizations across Iowa that make women and girls more successful. IWF is the only statewide organization working to enhance and improve women’s economic self-sufficiency.
The full Ovation book is available online. Visit iawf.org/ovation to learn more.
