A Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration is celebrating her Diamond Jubilee, marking 60 years of vowed religious life.
Sister Helen Deppe, who was born in Bellevue, grew up knowing the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration is celebrating her Diamond Jubilee, marking 60 years of vowed religious life.
Sister Helen Deppe, who was born in Bellevue, grew up knowing the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.
When she entered the community, she began a ministry of homemaking in La Crosse and Allouez in Wisconsin and Mallard in Iowa.
Sister Helen then moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to serve St. Pius X Parish as a homemaker and librarian and continued those ministries at St. Angela and Holy Spirit Parishes in Carroll, Iowa.
In 1983 Sister Helen moved to Oklahoma to serve the Diocese of Tulsa — the beginning of her ministry of social work. She earned a Bachelor of Social Work from Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids and served the Brownstone Family Resource Center, the Multicultural Center and the Jane Boyd Harambee House in that capacity. In 2007 Sister Helen was called by FSPA to serve as living community coordinator T St. Rose Convent in La Crosse, a ministry she continues today.
A jubilee celebration was held at St. Rose Convent, La Crosse, Wisconsin, on May 3.
About FSPA
Based in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration are women religious engaged in furthering the work of the Catholic Church and the Gospel. Their partners in ministry, including affiliates and prayer partners, join them in service of God's mission. The sisters work in varied ministries, collaborating to minister in areas of greatest need, living the Gospel through contemplation and action.
Sunny. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Sunny. High 77F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind: SW @ 2 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 4 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 14 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.