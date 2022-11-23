The Jackson County Board of Supervisors recently approved a resolution pertaining to a process that’s been going on since March 2018 in the Droessler Subdivision north of Bellevue.
Jackson County Health Administrator Elizabeth Townsend said the Jackson County Board of Health had initially decided that no private wells would remain in the subdivision after a new water system was installed.
Now, a few property owners want to keep their private wells. After determining the property owners met the setback requirements set by the state, Townsend said the well owners have paid for inspections of their private septic systems “to make sure everything is good.”
On Nov. 1, the Board of Health approved a resolution stating that the four property owners would be allowed to keep their private wells as long as they complied with state regulations. If anything changes in the future, “they would still have to meet the requirements. If the state changes the regulations, the property owner would have to meet them at their own expense,” Townsend said.
In other business, County Engineer Todd Kinney reported that construction of the new bridge has been completed on 475th Avenue in Van Buren Township and he is finishing the paperwork for the Department of Transportation. Construction on this bridge began the first week of September.
Supervisor Jack Willey asked about the possibility of installing reflectors on the South Main Street bridge in Maquoketa. Kinney said reflectors have been ordered to put on the railing between the bike lane and the roadway to distinguish the edge of vehicular travel space.
Supervisor Larry McDevitt asked about lights for the walking trail from the South Main Bridge. Because the trail is a city project, Kinney deferred the question to the city.
He said 576th Avenue in Iowa Township will be closed for a bridge replacement project. Meanwhile, the Secondary Roads staff will begin looking at budgets and costs for potential bridge projects to work on in the next fiscal year.
The supervisors also asked Kinney to bill the county for rock-hauling work the Secondary Roads Department provided for the Together We Build project.
Willey previously had asked Kinney to have county truck drivers deliver rock to the building site to help make headway on the project.
Kinney said there was a total of 51.5 hours of labor and equipment involved, totaling $5,300.
The Board of Supervisors has an agreement with the Secondary Roads Department in which the department owes $2,400 rent for a county building or provides in-kind service to the supervisors. Because the amount of work provided by Secondary Roads surpassed the $2,400 obligation, Kinney asked, “Who do I bill that to?”
The supervisors agreed that because the county will own the Together We Build building, the county will pay the extra $2,900 for hauling rock.
