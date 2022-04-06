The Jackson County Agricultural Scholarship Committee awarded four $1,000 scholarships to members of the high school graduating class of 2022. These seniors will further their agricultural education at area colleges next fall.
Joseph Hager will graduate from Marquette High School and plans to attend Iowa State University majoring in forestry.
Adrian Humphrey will graduate from Bellevue High School and plans to study animal science at Iowa State University.
Juli McHugh will graduate from Marquette High School and plans to attend Kirkwood Community College to study ag business and farm management.
Irelynd Sieverding will graduate from Marquette High School and plans to study ag communications at either Iowa State University or Oklahoma State University.
The scholarships were made possible because of the generosity of many area businesses: AgMax Crop Insurance – Lyle Knutsen and Todd Simmons; Associated Insurance Counselors; B & G Feed Service; Brad Deery Motors; Bullock’s Inc – Maquoketa; Clinton National Bank; Cornelius Seed; Delaney Ag Service, Eberhart Farm Center; Farm Bureau Financial Services – Barb Collins, Doug Collins, and Brad Knutsen.
Also, Farrell’s Inc; Franzen Family Tractors and Parts; Heritage Mutual Insurance; Highway 64 Auctions. Jackson-Clinton Dairy Assoc.; Jackson County Cattlemen; Jackson County Farm Bureau; Jackson County Pork Producers; Jackson County Vet Med Assoc.; and Keeney Welding.
Also, Kunau Implement; Leland Lane; Maquoketa Feeds; Maquoketa Sentinel-Press; Maquoketa State Bank; Matthiesen Seed Service; NFO; Dr. Dave Pence Memorial; P & K Midwest; Preston Times; Roeder Bros; Swanton Ag Service; and Till’s Garage.
