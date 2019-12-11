The Community Foundation of Jackson County started in 1982 with about $3,000.
Last week, Executive Director Mary Jo Gothard outlined the endowment fund’s growth to about $5 million in 2012 to more than $9.6 million today.
Eighteen local organizations received some $86,400 from the endowment at the foundation’s annual fall grant awards ceremony at The Timber Center in Maquoketa.
In 2019, the Jackson County foundation, which is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, paid out more than $365,000 in grants and scholarships, Gothard said.
“All of this has had a huge impact on Jackson County,” she said.
She recognized Ted and Diana Strait for starting the Ted and Diana Strait Legacy Fund to support the needs of the community. The couple is involved in many initiatives including Diana’s work with multiple local fiber arts groups and Ted’s role as manager of the Maquoketa Farmers Market. The fund will eventually pay out annually to benefit 10 area nonprofits forever.
Lucy Zeimet, the outgoing Jackson County foundation president, thanked all attendees and grant recipients for their contributions.
“These people really care about the community,” she said. Her work with the foundation “has opened my eyes to the generous and caring people here. It does take a village.”
The Together We Build project and the Springbrook EMS program received $25,000 and $20,000 grants, respectively. Together We Build is a joint effort of the Jackson County Fair Board and the Jackson County Iowa State University Extension & Outreach to build a multi-use Outreach Center at the fairgrounds. The award represents the third year of a four-year funding commitment from the foundation.
The Springbrook EMS program has developed a countywide paramedic response system that is the first of its kind in Iowa. It will provide paramedics with their own Advanced Life Support (ALS) equipment so they can respond independently to any call, anywhere in the county, greatly reducing the time it takes to get ALS-level care from 20 to 25 minutes to five to seven minutes for 80 percent of the county.
Other grant recipients include:
Bellevue Arts Council, $1,000 for a Mill Valley Care and Sunrise Villa Assisted Living painting class. For the past eight years, the council has offered the class to residents three days a month so they can release their imagination on canvas.
Bellevue Community School District, $2,150 for the Value Up program. Value Up is a culture-building program emphasizing personal value and creating a culture of kindness at school and beyond.
Bethany for Children & Families, $2,500 to serve Title-19 insured, under-insured, and uninsured children. The Quad Cities-based organization expects to serve 11,500 people in 12 counties this year. Its Give Kids a Smile program provides immediate dental care and teaches lifelong dental habits to Jackson County children.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clinton, $750 to support youth mentoring at Easton Valley schools. The program matches elementary students with high school mentors. Funding covers activities and a field trip.
City of Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department, $658 for its reusable tableware sustainability project. The department will use the tableware during its two annual fundraisers, eliminating 800 to 1,000 Styrofoam plates and plastic silverware from the local landfill.
Friends of Jackson County Conservation, $5,000 for Phase 2 of the Hurstville Pedestrian Trail. Conservation is working on the next 7/10 of a mile of a 10-foot wide, paved, off-road trail to be used by walkers, joggers and bicyclists.
Grant Wood Scenic Byway, $600 for “Paddling the Maquoketa River – A Regional Guide.” The guide will feature the river as it traverses through Delaware, Jones and Jackson counties, including a large, detailed road map and other helpful information.
Jackson County Economic Alliance, $3,000 for JCEA training. This funding will support JCEA’s efforts to address workforce housing, quality of life amenities, and expanding access to quality, affordable childcare.
Jackson County Historical Society, $3,000 for Combination Car #8 – Milwaukee Narrow Gauge RR Car and Tracks. The grant will help pay for the building of a replica of the car at the restored LaMotte Depot.
Maquoketa Area Piano Teachers, $800 for the Maquoketa Area Piano Festival 2019. Nine teachers encourage their students to participate at the festival at the Maquoketa Art Experience and perform a memorized piece on the grand piano.
Maquoketa Community School District, $5,000 for the Cardinal Backpack Club. The club, in existence for 10 years, sends home 48 backpacks filled with groceries to families who may not have enough to eat over the weekend.
Mindful Minutes for Schools, $2,000 for Yoga and Mindfulness at Bellevue Elementary School. The program aims to guide students in the practice of mindfulness, reflection and emotional health through yoga.
Ohnward Fine Arts Center, $3,000 for assistance with the purchase of new speakers. The six new speakers will improve the sound quality at the center, which last year replaced its old microphones.
PBnJ, $2,500 for 2019 grant funds. The youth philanthropy organization includes 26 students from Jackson County’s four high schools. They meet once a month for two hours and work on a service project.
Jackson County Energy District, $2,000 to establish the district. Incorporated in August, this locally led district is in its formation stage. The grant will help with start-up costs for the district, which will lead a transition to locally generated clean energy.
Jackson County Grade-Level Reading, $7,500 for the Summer Adventure 2020 program. The campaign addresses summer learning, attendance and reading readiness. The summer program gives reading support to local students each summer.
The foundation also provided food pantry support for 2019/2020 to the Preston Manna Center, Maquoketa Community Cupboard, Lost Nation Food Center, Calvary Lutheran Church and Bellevue Bread Basket.
