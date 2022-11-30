Community Foundation of Jackson County

Community Foundation of Jackson County coordinator Lori Loch (at left) presents a $3,000 grant to Friend of Bellevue State Park volunteers Kylie Gerardy, Roger Dusil, Paul Sinar and Luanne Huckstadt.

The Community Foundation of Jackson County honored 35 local nonprofits and charitable organizations this month, awarding them nearly $120,000 from its annual grant cycle during an event at Maquoketa Brewing.

Awards included $35,000 to food assistance programs throughout the county as well as grants that support police, fire and EMS services; libraries and educational institutions; local veterans organizations; and community parks and programs.