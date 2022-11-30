The Community Foundation of Jackson County honored 35 local nonprofits and charitable organizations this month, awarding them nearly $120,000 from its annual grant cycle during an event at Maquoketa Brewing.
Awards included $35,000 to food assistance programs throughout the county as well as grants that support police, fire and EMS services; libraries and educational institutions; local veterans organizations; and community parks and programs.
Nancy Van Milligen, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, shared her enthusiasm for the partnership with the Community Foundation of Jackson County, which affiliated with Greater Dubuque in 2012. The Community Foundation of Jackson County has more than doubled its assets in that time.
“You are a leader in philanthropy in our region. Through the generosity of Jackson County residents, the Community Foundation of Jackson County has over $11 million in assets and 130 funds to support your community forever,” said Van Milligen. “You are leading the way through initiatives like Grade-Level Reading and the Jackson County Energy District, as well as your support for Vision to Learn in your county. Thank you for your commitment and leadership.”
The Foundation awarded grants to:
• American Legion Post 74
• AMVETS Post
• Andrew Volunteer Firemen Inc.
• Bellevue Bread Basket
• Bellevue Community Cupboard Project
• Bernard Food Pantry (Resources Unite)
• City of Cascade
• City of Preston
• Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Jackson County
• Fraternal Order of Eagles #3866
• Friends of Bellevue State Park, Inc.
• Friends of the Preston Public Library
• Great River Threshers
• Innovate 120
• Iowa College Access Network
• Jackson County Sheriff's Office
• Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading
• Jackson County Energy District
• Jackson County Fair Association
• Lost Nation Food Center
• Maquoketa Art Experience
• Maquoketa Community Cupboard
• Maquoketa Community School District
• Maquoketa Farmers Market
• Miles American Legion
• Miles Community Improvement Group
• Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging
• Ohnward Fine Arts Center
• PBnJ (Youth Philanthropy Board, Jackson County)
• Preston American Legion Post 602
• Preston Growth and Development
• River Bend Foodbank
• Sabula - Calvary Lutheran Church
• St. John's Lutheran Church - Preston Manna Center
• Vision To Learn
The Foundation offers many opportunities to improve quality of life by addressing an array of local issues, both through grantmaking and community leadership. To learn more about how you can establish a fund or make a gift that impacts your community, contact Lori Loch at 563-588-2700 or email lori@dbqfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.