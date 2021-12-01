The Community Foundation of Jackson County honored 35 local nonprofits and charitable organizations in November, awarding more than $100,000 from its annual grant cycle during an event at River Ridge Brewing in Bellevue.
The Foundation awarded nearly $20,000 to food assistance programs throughout the county. Other grants included support of police, fire and EMS services; libraries and educational institutions; local veterans organizations and community development for parks and programs.
“We were thrilled to be able to meet in person this year to celebrate the work of local organizations and the generosity of our Jackson County partners and donors,” says Lori Loch, the Foundation’s executive director. “When the Foundation is able to make connections between these groups, we see the whole county grow stronger.”
The Jackson County Campaign for Grade Level Reading, which received a $10,000 grant for Summer Adventure 2022, is one example of the way the Foundation works. Grant awards and gifts through the Foundation strengthen nonprofits, which in turn play a role in strengthening the entire community.
The campaign is funded by gifts from local leaders and grants from the Foundation to support Jackson County students in reading, school attendance, and summer learning. This year, the Campaign donated more than 3,000 books to schools, libraries, medical clinics and families in Jackson County, and hosted its fifth annual Summer Adventure, a learning opportunity for selected K-3 students from every school district. These efforts are enhanced through partnerships built with Theisen’s, AE Pearson, the McDonough Foundation, and the Jackson County Board of Supervisors.
Further 2021 grant recipients include:
n AMVETS Post #62, $2,479.74 for tables and chair
n Andrew Fire Department, $3,000, storage cabinets for new fire station
n Bellevue Ambulance, $4,400, hypothermia prevention
n Bernard Fire Service Assoc., $2,500, updated SCBA breath equipment
n Child Development Inc., $750, Fun in the Sun and absorbing sound
n Food pantry support: $10,850
n Fraternal Order of the Eagles #3866, $1,078, funds to purchase food prep equipment
n Friends of Preston Public Library, $2,000, circulation materials
n Imagine the Possibilities, $3,500, pallet wrapper for employment services program, Maquoketa
n Iowa College Access Network, $2,000, career and college attainment post COVID
n Jackson County Dolly Parton Imagination Library, $3,000, fall 2021 and spring 2022 support
n Jackson County Energy District, $4,000, countywide sustainability analysis
n Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, $5,000, unmanned aircraft system
n LaMotte Fire Department, $10,000 for water on wheels
n Maquoketa Area Family YMCA, $5,000, facility renovations
n Maquoketa Community School District, $6,000, Cardinal Backpack Club
n Marquette Catholic School, $3,000, secure door access
n Miles Community Improvement Group, $5,000, Miles park project
n Mindful Minutes for Schools, $3,000, yoga and mindfulness in Bellevue Middle School
n Paul B. Sharar Foundation, Clinton Community College, $2,500 for CCC career-ready welding scholarships
n PBnJ (Philanthropy Board of Jackson County), $2,500
n Preston Growth and Development, $1,000, Peppermint Park rehab project
n River Bend Foodbank, $680.16, backpack program
n River Hawk Assistance Program, $2,000, food backpacks
n Spragueville Community Center, $2,000, replace ceiling and insulation
n St. John’s Lutheran Church – Preston Manna Center, $1,650 for Manna Center supplies
To learn more about how the Foundation helps make an impact in the community and how to help, contact Loch at lori@dbqfoundation.org, visit dbqfoundation.org/cfjc, or call (563) 588-2700.
An affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, the Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County make a positive impact on the communities they care about. To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/CFJC.
