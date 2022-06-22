A former Maquoketa businessowner was charged with identity theft totaling more than $10,000.
Carly Stefany Browne, 39, owned PerXactly’s Bar in Maquoketa. That business closed last year.
Browne will enter a plea at an arraignment hearing Friday, said Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport.
The Class C Felony charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and fines ranging from $1,370 to $13,660, Davenport said.
When Browne owned PerXactly’s — but after it had closed — the Maquoketa Police Department received 10 complaints of fraudulent charges on customers’ personal bank accounts, according to charging documents.
Maquoketa Police Chief Brendan Zeimet said that Officer Scott Hansen spent hours checking bank records, and followed up with victims and financial institutions.
“It was a long, drawn-out and detailed case. Scott worked really hard on it with persistence and dedication,” Zeimet said.
The investigation showed Browne used customers’ checking account numbers to debit their accounts without their permission, according to charging documents. Subpoenas of Browne’s financial records confirmed that she used computer software to transfer funds from the business into her personal accounts, court records show.
A police search showed Browne possessed 55 personal checks that had been used by PerXactly customers and which had already been electronically deposited. Browne allegedly used the bank routing number and the checking account number on those checks to create the fraudulent account debits.
Court records revealed that 18 victims had been Browne’s patrons. All noted fraudulent charges on their personal checking accounts.
In total, Browne attempted to make $15,555.44 in fraudulent charges using the computer software; she succeeded in getting $7,512.82, according to charging documents.
Brown was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department May 25. She currently is on supervised pre-trial release, Davenport said.
News Editor Kelly Gerlach contributed to this report.
