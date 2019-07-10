The state of Iowa has suspended a former Andrew Community School District teacher's license after she allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student while employed as a ‘cheerleader sponsor’ by the Bellevue School District.
According to information recently made public by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, the teacher, Megan Fischer, waived her right to a disciplinary hearing and accepted a written reprimand, as well as three-year suspension of her teaching license.
Records from the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners alleged that Fischer allowed a student to spend the night at her home on at least two occasions.
The investigation also found Fischer was involved in a car accident earlier this year with a student in her vehicle. However, she did not tell the school district or the student's parents.
Fischer was allegedly working at Bellevue during the time her actions took place.
Under the terms of Fisher's settlement agreement with the state, she will get to keep her teaching license after the three-year suspension if she undergoes a mental health evaluation and takes part in a teacher ethics course.
Fischer also worked as a teacher in the Andrew Community School District, but is no longer employed there.
Bellevue Superintendet Tom Meyer, told media outlets that Fischer resigned from the district several months ago, but added he could not comment on ‘personnel matters.’ Her resignation was approved this past February.
