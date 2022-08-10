Incorporating a summer annual into a crop rotation provides much needed summer slump grazing while utilizing minimal row crop acres. Denise Schwab, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, explained that a winter annual/summer annual forage rotation disrupts the standard corn/soybean rotation, which in turn provides these three benefits.
Schwab has organized two forage field days in eastern Iowa to demonstrate annual forage rotations and share the results producers utilize summer annual forages and are free to attend.
The nearest field day begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Lori Schnoor farm at 15351 79th Ave, Maquoketa. Schnoor will discuss NRCS cost share opportunities, Karl Dallefeld from Prairie Creek Seed will discuss seed selection and forage options, and Schwab will discuss utilizing annual forages in the grazing system.
Also, Schnoor will share her newly established watering and fencing system for rotationally grazing her pastures and annual forages.
The public is welcome to attend either or both field days to learn about the selection, production and economics of an annual forage rotation, and consider how these options might work for their operation. Please pre-register to ensure materials and refreshments no later than Aug. 22 by calling Benton County Extension Office at (319) 472-4739 or emailing dschwab@iastate.edu.
