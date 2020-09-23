Bellevue Community Schools last week announced the cancellation of last Friday’s football game as well as the game scheduled for this Friday, along with all football-related activities including practices, effective until Sept. 30.
Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer announced to parents that postive Covid-19 tests within the football program was the culprit of the schedule changes.
Contact tracing was conducted and several students have been instructed to quarantine for 14 days as mandated by Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines. All total, Bellevue Schools had seven students test positive last week.
