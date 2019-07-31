Bellevue Community Schools will be hosting a seventh - 12th grade football camp, Aug. 5 through Thursday, Aug. 8 from 8 to noon A second camp for first through sixth grades will be held Aug. 6- 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $40 per student. Students may register the day of the camp.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 95%
- Feels Like: 58°
- Heat Index: 58°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 58°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:54:15 AM
- Sunset: 08:21:22 PM
- Dew Point: 56°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Mostly sunny skies. High 82F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies. High 84F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: E @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: E @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 2mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 2mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 3mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bellevue community mourns loss of longtime school teachers
- Funeral services for Ken Anderson and Mark Anderson will be conducted jointly
- Kenneth O. Anderson Jr. 57
- Daugherty Shines at Shrine Bowl
- At Collins Aerospace
- LOCK & DAM 12
- Mark Lee Anderson, 60
- Parker Benefit This Sunday
- 13U State Championship Baseball team
- Registration set at Bellevue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.