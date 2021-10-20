Genesis VNA/Jackson County Community Health will hold a toenail and foot care clinic in Bellevue at the Bellevue Community Center, 1700 State Street, for individuals who have difficulty trimming their toenails.
The clinic will be held on the second Wednesday of every even month (unless otherwise noted) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The dates for 2022 are Feb. 9, April 13, June 8, August 10, October 12 and December 14.
The suggested donation is $15. Please wear a mask and bring your own towel. To make an appointment please call 563-242-7165, ext. #3 or 563-249-5104.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.