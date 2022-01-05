With the holiday season of 2021 wrapped up and 2022 just beginning, the three churches of Bellevue are reflecting on the first year of the new Food Share program that serves the community.
Early last year, volunteers and leaders from the First United Presbyterian Church, St. John Lutheran and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Bellevue teamed up to offer the Food Share program, which distributes food and supplies twice each week, on Tuesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
According to Office and Outreach Administrator Samuel Felderman of the First Presbyterian Church, where the Food Share program originates from, about 90 people received food and supplies every Tuesday, while about 60 show up on Saturday.
“People simply drive up and fill out a small list of what they need, and we bring it to their vehicle,” said Felderman, who said that the food is a supplement to what folks may receive monthly from the Bellevue Bread Basket. “It’s a streamline way of serving the community and helping people.”
Felderman also stressed that while the Food Share operation is headquartered at the Presbyterian Church on 4th Street, all three churches in Bellevue play a major role.
“We get a lot of volunteers and donations from all the churches,” said Felderman. “It just happens to be located at the Presbyterian Church.”
The Food Share program is coordinated through the River Bend Food Bank system, and a lot of food and products also come from Benders Foods and Moore Local. There is no income requirement to receive food, and all people are welcome, not only from Bellevue, but from the surrounding communities.
“There are lots of reasons people show up here, which are not necessarily financial,” explained Felderman. “It may be a widow or widower who just lost a loved one, or someone who is simply grieving or lonely. I know from serving here that a lot of people just come and park outside and talk to each other during our distribution days. It’s really all about fellowship and welcoming everyone.”
During 2021, the Food Share Program spent and distributed about $15,000 of food and supplies, and organizers say that may increase to about $20,000 in 2022, as the pandemic problems continue.
Foods like bread, eggs, coffee, fruit and supplies like toothpaste and bathroom necessities are all part of the offerings.
The program morphed out of the volunteerism and community cupboard system that was set up in town during the early weeks of the pandemic in 2020.
“Helping people and instilling a sense of community and sharing is really what it’s all about,” concluded Felderman. “We are just so grateful to have a strong collaboration between all the churches in town, and we want people to know we are all here for them.”
