The First Presbyterian Church of Bellevue has seen an increased in the use of the small ‘community cupboards,’ that are located in several places across town for those in need of food and supplies.
Due to that increased use, church leaders have decided to expand the size of their operation and move it inside to allow them to also offer non-perishable food such as meat, dairy and produce.
“We are going to be opening a Food Share program in the lower level of the church,” explained Pastor Shannon Witt. “We are deliberately not calling the Bellevue Community Cupboards a food pantry or a food bank, because one of our main goals is to help to remove the stigma of food insecurity. We believe that anyone can find themselves in a position in the short term or the long term in need of some extra groceries. We also strongly believe that the food that we share should be healthy and nutritious, and will try to avoid sharing cheaply made and heavily processed choices. It should go without saying that healthy food and healthy people are intricately connected.”
For the first several weeks, Witt said church volunteers will be carrying the food out to customers until the risk of COVID-19 is significantly reduced.
“When customers arrive, a volunteer will meet them outside and ask how many people are in their household and if they have any special health needs or requests, then a box of food with enough food to last a week will be brought out to them. Eventually we hope to allow our customers to come inside and shop for what they need,” said Witt.
Thanks to the generosity of many people from the Bellevue community and through grants from the Greater Dubuque and Jackson County areas, as well as from the support of St. John's Lutheran Church and St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bellevue, the Presbyterian Church was able to purchase a freezer, a refrigerator, and shelving units for the new Food Share program. The church has also received many donations of meat and food to get the program started.
The Food Share program will be open two days per week starting this week, and hours will be Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Those interested in volunteering, should call the church at 563-542-6080 and ask for Pastor Witt or Samuel Felderman, or leave a message for them.
“If you or anyone you know needs food, and these hours don't work, please call and we can try to accommodate you,” said Witt, who added that monetary donations can be dropped off at Fidelity State Bank, or at First Presbyterian Church.
Non perishable food donations can be dropped off anytime in the totes outside the front doors of the Church. Perishable items can be donated by calling the church and letting then know when you are bringing food so it can be refrigerated immediately.
“We hope to see many people from our community accessing the Bellevue Community Cupboard and sharing food with us,” said Witt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.